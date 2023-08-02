CONCERT SOIR D’ÉTÉ 20ÈME RENCONTRES MUSICALES EN HAUTES VOSGES Eglise Saint-Lambert Vagney Catégories d’évènement: Vagney

Vosges

CONCERT SOIR D’ÉTÉ 20ÈME RENCONTRES MUSICALES EN HAUTES VOSGES Eglise Saint-Lambert, 2 août 2023, Vagney. Ensemble à cordes avec le violoncelliste Eric Villeminey. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-08-02 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-08-02 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

Eglise Saint-Lambert Place Caritey

Vagney 88120 Vosges Grand Est



String ensemble with cellist Eric Villeminey Conjunto de cuerda con el violonchelista Eric Villeminey Streicherensemble mit dem Cellisten Eric Villeminey Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES

