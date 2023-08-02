CONCERT SOIR D’ÉTÉ 20ÈME RENCONTRES MUSICALES EN HAUTES VOSGES Eglise Saint-Lambert Vagney
CONCERT SOIR D’ÉTÉ 20ÈME RENCONTRES MUSICALES EN HAUTES VOSGES Eglise Saint-Lambert, 2 août 2023, Vagney.
Ensemble à cordes avec le violoncelliste Eric Villeminey. Tout public
Mercredi 2023-08-02 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-08-02 22:00:00. 0 EUR.
Eglise Saint-Lambert Place Caritey
Vagney 88120 Vosges Grand Est
String ensemble with cellist Eric Villeminey
Conjunto de cuerda con el violonchelista Eric Villeminey
Streicherensemble mit dem Cellisten Eric Villeminey
