Saint-Patrick au V and B de La Ciotat V and B La Ciotat, La Ciotat (13)

Saint-Patrick au V and B de La Ciotat V and B La Ciotat, La Ciotat (13), 17 mars 2023, . Saint-Patrick au V and B de La Ciotat Vendredi 17 mars, 19h30 V and B La Ciotat, La Ciotat (13) V and B La Ciotat, La Ciotat (13) 361, Avenue Emile Bodin V and B La Ciotat, 13600 La Ciotat, France Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-17T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-03-18T00:30:00+01:00

2023-03-17T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-03-18T00:30:00+01:00 baltrad balfolk

Détails Autres Lieu V and B La Ciotat, La Ciotat (13) Adresse 361, Avenue Emile Bodin V and B La Ciotat, 13600 La Ciotat, France Age max 110 Lieu Ville V and B La Ciotat, La Ciotat (13)

V and B La Ciotat, La Ciotat (13) https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie//