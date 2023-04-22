La PrenTonTemps, 22 avril 2023, Uzerche.

Randonnée Moto Tout Terrain. Au départ d’Uzerche, avec ses deux boucles de 72km et 57km, la PrenTonTemps vous emmènera deci delà dans le pays uzerchois. A 19h soirée choucroute à la halle Huguenot (15€)..

Samedi 2023-04-22

Uzerche 19140 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



All-terrain motorcycle tour. Starting from Uzerche, with its two loops of 72km and 57km, the PrenTonTemps will take you here and there in the Uzerchois country. At 7pm, sauerkraut evening at the Huguenot hall (15?).

Recorrido en moto todo terreno. Partiendo de Uzerche, con sus dos bucles de 72 km y 57 km, el PrenTonTemps le llevará de aquí para allá por el país de los Uzerchois. A las 19 h, velada de chucrut en la sala de los hugonotes (15?).

Motorradtour im Gelände. Die PrenTonTemps startet in Uzerche und führt Sie auf zwei Schleifen von 72 km und 57 km durch die Gegend von Uzerche. Um 19 Uhr findet ein Sauerkrautabend in der Huguenot-Halle statt (15?).

