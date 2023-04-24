Prise en main du smartphone 26 Avenue Marmontel, 24 avril 2023, Ussel.

Le CCAS vous propose de se retrouver dans le cadre des ateliers discussions et vie quotidienne pour un atelier sur la prise en main du smartphone avec Loïck Costa, conseiller numérique de la ville d’Ussel..

Lundi 2023-04-24 à 09:15:00 ; fin : 2023-04-24 11:15:00. .

26 Avenue Marmontel Mairie

Ussel 19200 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The CCAS proposes you to meet within the framework of the workshops discussions and daily life for a workshop on the catch in hand of the smartphone with Loïck Costa, digital adviser of the city of Ussel.

La CCAS le invita a un taller sobre cómo utilizar un smartphone con Loïck Costa, asesor digital de la ciudad de Ussel.

Das CCAS schlägt Ihnen vor, sich im Rahmen der Workshops Diskussionen und Alltag zu einem Workshop über den Umgang mit dem Smartphone mit Loïck Costa, dem digitalen Berater der Stadt Ussel, zu treffen.

