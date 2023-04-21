Spectacle jeunesse Le coq a dit, 21 avril 2023, Ussel.

Qui de la poule ou de l’œuf est arrivé le premier ? Eh bien, c’est le coq qui tranche la question. À coups de bec, une patte après l’autre, il chemine et invente le monde tel que nous le connaissons : le vent, la montagne, une étoile, un enfant, une maison… Entre contes, objets et chansons, un spectacle à deux voix pour bricoler le monde en musique, planter des fleurs comme on plante des clous, explorer le goût mystérieux des mots et des choses. Avec Sandrine Gniady et David Linkowski..

Vendredi 2023-04-21 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-21 18:00:00. .

Ussel 19200 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Which of the chicken or the egg came first? Well, it is the rooster who decides the question. With his beak, one paw after the other, he goes along and invents the world as we know it: the wind, the mountain, a star, a child, a house… Between tales, objects and songs, a show with two voices to tinker with the world in music, to plant flowers as one plants nails, to explore the mysterious taste of words and things. With Sandrine Gniady and David Linkowski.

¿Quién fue primero, el huevo o la gallina? Pues es el gallo quien decide. Con su pico, una pata tras otra, se abre camino e inventa el mundo tal y como lo conocemos: el viento, la montaña, una estrella, un niño, una casa… Entre cuentos, objetos y canciones, un espectáculo a dos voces para juguetear con el mundo en música, plantar flores como se plantan uñas, explorar el sabor misterioso de las palabras y las cosas. Con Sandrine Gniady y David Linkowski.

Wer war zuerst da, die Henne oder das Ei? Der Hahn entscheidet die Frage. Mit seinem Schnabel und einem Bein nach dem anderen macht er sich auf den Weg und erfindet die Welt, wie wir sie kennen: den Wind, den Berg, einen Stern, ein Kind, ein Haus? Zwischen Märchen, Objekten und Liedern, ein zweistimmiges Schauspiel, um die Welt mit Musik zu basteln, Blumen zu pflanzen, wie man Nägel einschlägt, und den geheimnisvollen Geschmack von Worten und Dingen zu erforschen. Mit Sandrine Gniady und David Linkowski.

