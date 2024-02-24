USA PERPIGNAN /STADE ROCHELAIS STADE AIME GIRAL Perpignan, samedi 24 février 2024.

USA PERPIGNAN /STADE ROCHELAIS STADE AIME GIRAL Perpignan
USA PERPIGNAN /STADE ROCHELAIS STADE AIME GIRAL – PERPIGNAN TOP 14 SAISON 2023/2024Les DATES ET HORAIRES indiqués sur les billets ne sont pas définitifs, les informations sont susceptibles de modifications par la LNR, il appartient à la personne qui achète le billet de se tenir informée des éventuels changements concernant la rencontre.Ouverture des portes du stade – 2h avant la rencontre.
Tarif : 16.00 – 71.00 euros.
Début : 2024-02-24 à 17:00
STADE AIME GIRAL 11 ALLEE AIME GIRAL 66000 Perpignan 66