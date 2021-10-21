UQSay Seminar #35: Scaling Bayesian Deep Learning En ligne / online, 21 octobre 2021, Paris.

Bayesian methods can provide full-predictive distributions and well-calibrated uncertainties in modern deep learning. The Bayesian approach is especially relevant in scientific and healthcare applications—where we wish to have reliable predictive distributions for decision making, and the facility to naturally incorporate domain expertise. With a Bayesian approach, we not only want to find a single point that optimizes a loss, but rather to integrate over a loss landscape to form a Bayesian model average. The geometric properties of the loss surface, rather than the specific locations of optima, therefore greatly influence the predictive distribution in a Bayesian procedure. By better understanding loss geometry, we can realize the significant benefits of Bayesian methods in modern deep learning, overcoming challenges of dimensionality. In this talk, I review work on Bayesian inference and loss geometry in modern deep learning, including challenges, new opportunities, and applications.

UQSay is a series of seminars on the broad area of Uncertainty Quantification (UQ) and related topics, organized by L2S, MSSMAT, LMT and EDF R&D.

