Samedi 11 décembre 2021, l’asso RDB est fière de vous présenter : • Uppercult (Beatdown / hxc Troyes) [https://uppercult.bandcamp.com/album/new-real-violence](https://uppercult.bandcamp.com/album/new-real-violence) • Dodge This! (Hardcore Lyon) [https://dodgethis.bandcamp.com/album/vaise-coast](https://dodgethis.bandcamp.com/album/vaise-coast) • For the Sin (Beatdown/deathcore La fare les O.) [https://forthesinofficial.bandcamp.com/album/the-human-beast](https://forthesinofficial.bandcamp.com/album/the-human-beast) • Noøs (Metal/Rap Rognac) ► PAF : 3/5€ ► Pass sanitaire obligatoire ► Ouverture des portes : 20h30 ► Début du concert : 21h00

