Fête de la Musique – Concert du groupe Boparleur

Début de soirée à l’université

A l’occasion de la Fête de la Musique, l’UCLy invite le groupe BOPARLEUR le 21 juin de 18h30 à 20h sur le campus Saint-Paul.

BOPARLEUR est un groupe lyonnais créé par deux amis, François et Julien, en 2020. Il est aujourd’hui composé de 4 musiciens, oscillant entre pop, rock, jazz et soul.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIftVlnoGaY

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-21T18:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T20:00:00+02:00

©thaliadescombes