Chef d’oeuvre architectural du XXe siècle, Monument historique inscrit au Patrimoine mondial de l’UNESCO, visitez l’Unité d’Habitation créée en 1952 par Le Corbusier, et, en exclusivité, l’appartement classé..

Unité d’Habitation

Guided tour of the « Cité Radieuse », built by Le Corbusier, one of the main architects of the 20th century.

The Cité Radieuse is registered since July 2016 on the WORL HERITAGE OF THE UNESCO with 16 other sites in conformance with the contribution…

Obra maestra de la arquitectura del siglo XX y Patrimonio Mundial de la UNESCO, visite la Unité d’Habitation creada en 1952 por Le Corbusier y, en exclusiva, el piso catalogado.

Jahrhundert, ein historisches Denkmal, das zum UNESCO-Weltkulturerbe gehört. Besuchen Sie die 1952 von Le Corbusier entworfene Unité d’Habitation und exklusiv das denkmalgeschützte Apartment.

