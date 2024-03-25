Unipop : Les chariots de feu Mairie de Colomiers Colomiers, lundi 25 mars 2024.

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Unipop : Les chariots de feu Cinéma Le Grand Central, 10 allée du Rouergue Lundi 25 mars, 18h30 Mairie de Colomiers

Début : 2024-03-25T18:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-25T22:30:00+01:00
Dans le cadre du dispositif Unipop, Le Grand Central vous propose la retransmission en direct de la conférence Jeux olympiques : le monde selon de CIO, animée par Patrick Clastres, historien du sport et de olympisme, suie de la projection du film de 

18h30 : retransmission
20h45 :  projection du film Les chariots de feu (en VOST) de Hugh Hudson, avec Nigel HaversIan HolmJohn Gielgud

Tarifs : 6€ et 4,50 € pour les – 14 ans.
Renseignements : 05 32 09 33 12, veocinemas.fr

Synopsis
Dans les années vingt, deux athlètes britanniques prédisposés pour la course à pied se servent de leur don, l’un pour combattre les préjugés xénophobes, l’autre pour affirmer sa foi religieuse.

18h30

Détails sur le lieu: Cinéma Le Grand Central, 10 allée du Rouergue

