Unipop : Les chariots de feu Mairie de Colomiers Colomiers
Unipop : Les chariots de feu Mairie de Colomiers Colomiers, lundi 25 mars 2024.
Unipop : Les chariots de feu Cinéma Le Grand Central, 10 allée du Rouergue Lundi 25 mars, 18h30 Mairie de Colomiers
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-25T18:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-25T22:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-25T18:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-25T22:30:00+01:00
Dans le cadre du dispositif Unipop, Le Grand Central vous propose la retransmission en direct de la conférence Jeux olympiques : le monde selon de CIO, animée par Patrick Clastres, historien du sport et de olympisme, suie de la projection du film de
18h30 : retransmission
20h45 : projection du film Les chariots de feu (en VOST) de Hugh Hudson, avec Nigel Havers, Ian Holm, John Gielgud
Tarifs : 6€ et 4,50 € pour les – 14 ans.
Renseignements : 05 32 09 33 12, veocinemas.fr
Synopsis
Dans les années vingt, deux athlètes britanniques prédisposés pour la course à pied se servent de leur don, l’un pour combattre les préjugés xénophobes, l’autre pour affirmer sa foi religieuse.
Horaires
18h30
Détails sur le lieu: Cinéma Le Grand Central, 10 allée du Rouergue
Mairie de Colomiers 1 Place Alex Raymond, 31770 Colomiers Colomiers 31770 Plein Centre Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez toutes les infos sur Hugh Hudson, sa biographie, sa filmographie complu00e8te, son actualitu00e9. Du00e9couvrez aussi toutes les photos et vidu00e9os de Hugh Hudson », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Hugh Hudson », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img5.acsta.net/pictures/17/10/13/06/51/1145412.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=571.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 1600, « thumbnail_width »: 1200, « width »: 1200, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 410477, « height »: 1600}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=571.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez toutes les infos sur Nigel Havers, sa biographie, sa filmographie complu00e8te, son actualitu00e9. Du00e9couvrez aussi toutes les photos et vidu00e9os de Nigel Havers », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Nigel Havers », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/pictures/23/10/10/11/20/0741915.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=574.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 800, « thumbnail_width »: 600, « width »: 600, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 47723, « height »: 800}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=574.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez toutes les infos sur Ian Holm, sa biographie, sa filmographie complu00e8te, son actualitu00e9. Du00e9couvrez aussi toutes les photos et vidu00e9os de Ian Holm », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Ian Holm », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/pictures/17/01/16/17/23/344698.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=263.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 800, « thumbnail_width »: 600, « width »: 600, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 69633, « height »: 800}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=263.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez toutes les infos sur John Gielgud, sa biographie, sa filmographie complu00e8te, son actualitu00e9. Du00e9couvrez aussi toutes les photos et vidu00e9os de John Gielgud », « type »: « rich », « title »: « John Gielgud », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img2.acsta.net/medias/nmedia/18/95/45/14/20404784.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=661.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 400, « thumbnail_width »: 300, « width »: 300, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 13790, « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/personne/fichepersonne_gen_cpersonne=661.html »}, {« link »: « https://colomiers.veocinemas.fr/ »}]
Colomiers Synchro