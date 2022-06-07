Une voix, six cordes : un hommage à Claude Nougarro Chinon Chinon
Une voix, six cordes : un hommage à Claude Nougarro Chinon, 7 juin 2022, Chinon.
Une voix, six cordes : un hommage à Claude Nougarro Chinon
2022-06-07 21:00:00 – 2022-07-07
Chinon 37500
Une voix, six cordes : un hommage à Claude Nougarro
Billetterie à l’Office de Tourisme de Chinon
Une voix, six cordes : un hommage à Claude Nougarro
Billetterie à l’Office de Tourisme de Chinon
beauloisir@gmail.com
Une voix, six cordes : un hommage à Claude Nougarro
Billetterie à l’Office de Tourisme de Chinon
BEAULOISIR
Chinon
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-04 par