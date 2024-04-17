UNE SAISON AUX ABBAYE « A LA DECOUVERTE DES PLANTES DU MOYEN-AGE » Abbaye de Nieul Rives-d’Autise
UNE SAISON AUX ABBAYE « A LA DECOUVERTE DES PLANTES DU MOYEN-AGE » Abbaye de Nieul Rives-d’Autise, mercredi 17 avril 2024.
Passez un après-midi en famille à l’abbaye de Nieul sur l’Autise et participez à un atelier créatif.
Partez à la découverte de l’abbaye et son jardin médiéval, mettez en couleur une enluminure et teignez un tissu grâce au Tataki Zomé.
– sur réservation
– public familial
– 6 € à partir de 6 ans (adulte tarif d’entrée du site) .
Début : 2024-04-17 14:00:00
fin : 2024-04-17 17:00:00
Abbaye de Nieul 1 Allée du Cloître
Rives-d’Autise 85240 Vendée Pays de la Loire abbayes-sudvendee@vendee.fr
