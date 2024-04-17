UNE SAISON AUX ABBAYE « A LA DECOUVERTE DES PLANTES DU MOYEN-AGE » Abbaye de Nieul Rives-d’Autise, mercredi 17 avril 2024.

Passez un après-midi en famille à l’abbaye de Nieul sur l’Autise et participez à un atelier créatif.

Partez à la découverte de l’abbaye et son jardin médiéval, mettez en couleur une enluminure et teignez un tissu grâce au Tataki Zomé.

– sur réservation

– public familial

– 6 € à partir de 6 ans (adulte tarif d’entrée du site) .

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-04-17 14:00:00

fin : 2024-04-17 17:00:00

Abbaye de Nieul 1 Allée du Cloître

Rives-d’Autise 85240 Vendée Pays de la Loire abbayes-sudvendee@vendee.fr

L’événement UNE SAISON AUX ABBAYE « A LA DECOUVERTE DES PLANTES DU MOYEN-AGE » Rives-d’Autise a été mis à jour le 2024-04-04 par Vendée Expansion