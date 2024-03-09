Un week-end pour tous Villefranche-du-Queyran
Catégories d’Évènement:
Un week-end pour tous Villefranche-du-Queyran, samedi 9 mars 2024.
Un week-end pour tous Villefranche-du-Queyran Lot-et-Garonne
Week-end pour tous.
Boutiques éphémères, créateurs / artisans, vide-dressings, thérapeutes & médiums, onglerie & coiffeuse.
Restauration & buvette nocturne. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-09 09:00:00
fin : 2024-03-09 21:00:00
Salle des fêtes
Villefranche-du-Queyran 47160 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
L’événement Un week-end pour tous Villefranche-du-Queyran a été mis à jour le 2024-02-21 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne