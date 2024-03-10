Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Un dimanche au Cinéma Foyer municipal Roquefort

Catégories d'Évènement:
Un dimanche au Cinéma

Un dimanche au Cinéma Foyer municipal Roquefort, dimanche 10 mars 2024.

Un dimanche au Cinéma Foyer municipal Roquefort Landes

Projection de 5 films tout au long de la journée
– 09h00 MOI, CAPITAINE (VOSTFR) de Matteo Garrone Drame 2h02
– 11h15 L’HOMME D’ARGILE d’Anais Tellenne Drame, Romance 1h34
– 14h30 WINTER BREAK (VOSTFR) d’Alexander Payne Comédie, Drame 2h14
– 17h00 WONKA de Paul King Aventure, Famille, Fantastique 1h57
– 20h30 L’ENLÈVEMENT (VOSTFR) de Marco Bellocchio Drame 2h15 EUR.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-10 09:00:00
fin : 2024-03-10

Foyer municipal 91 place Gambetta
Roquefort 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine

L’événement Un dimanche au Cinéma Roquefort a été mis à jour le 2024-02-13 par OT Landes d’Armagnac

