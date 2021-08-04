Un atelier enchanté Tence, 4 août 2021-4 août 2021, Tence.
Un atelier enchanté 2021-08-04 15:30:00 15:30:00 – 2021-08-04 Les ateliers du Colibri 53 chemin des Champignons
Tence Haute-Loire
EUR 20 20
Fabrique ton gel douche et ton brumisateur enchanté, aux saveurs gourmandes & enivrantes. En cadeau : la pose d’un tatouage éphémère à l’encre végétale. Matériel et ingrédients fournis.
alesateliersducolibri@gmail.com +33 6 22 71 62 91 http://www.lesateliersducolibri.com/
