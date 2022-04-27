Un atelier chocolaté Géoparc « Fossiles à croquer » Argentan Argentan Catégories d’évènement: Argentan

Orne

Un atelier chocolaté Géoparc « Fossiles à croquer » Argentan, 27 avril 2022, Argentan. Un atelier chocolaté Géoparc « Fossiles à croquer » Office de Tourisme Argentan Intercom Chapelle Saint Nicolas Argentan

2022-04-27 16:00:00 – 2022-05-27 17:00:00 Office de Tourisme Argentan Intercom Chapelle Saint Nicolas

Argentan Orne Tous à vos tablier : Joël LECOINTRE vous propose un atelier chocolat Tous à vos tablier : Joël LECOINTRE vous propose un atelier chocolat tourisme@argentan-intercom.fr +33 2 33 67 12 48 https://www.tourisme-argentan-intercom.fr/ Tous à vos tablier : Joël LECOINTRE vous propose un atelier chocolat Office de Tourisme Argentan Intercom Chapelle Saint Nicolas Argentan

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-10 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Argentan, Orne Autres Lieu Argentan Adresse Office de Tourisme Argentan Intercom Chapelle Saint Nicolas Ville Argentan lieuville Office de Tourisme Argentan Intercom Chapelle Saint Nicolas Argentan Departement Orne

Argentan Argentan Orne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/argentan/

Un atelier chocolaté Géoparc « Fossiles à croquer » Argentan 2022-04-27 was last modified: by Un atelier chocolaté Géoparc « Fossiles à croquer » Argentan Argentan 27 avril 2022 argentan Orne

Argentan Orne