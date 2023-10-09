[Séminaire CREM] Intragroup Favoritism vs Social Efficiency Concerns : An Experimental Study UFR SEGGAT – MRSH Caen, 9 octobre 2023, Caen.

[Séminaire CREM] Intragroup Favoritism vs Social Efficiency Concerns : An Experimental Study Lundi 9 octobre, 14h00 UFR SEGGAT – MRSH Salle AC126 et sur Zoom

Abstract:

We aim to investigate the interaction between ingroup favoritism and social efficiency concerns in a resource redistribution context by employing a body of controlled laboratory experiments. We adopt a parametric design to explore the conditions under which ingroup favoritism dominates social efficiency concerns.

Our results indicate a pronounced group effect, although the groups are arbitrarily and anonymously formed. The subjects consider their redistribution decisions’ social outcomes; however, even under the most detrimental circumstances, ingroup favoritism dominates concerns for social efficiency. Our post- experiment survey results show that the subjects’ preferences regarding inequality aversion, trust and profit orientation affect their resource redistribution decisions.

En collaboration avec Deren Caglayan

UFR SEGGAT – MRSH Université de Caen Normandie Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie

2023-10-09T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-09T15:30:00+02:00

CREM