EXPOSITION MICHEL CHARVERON 5 rue du Temple, 9 mai 2023, .

Amateur de nature, de grands espaces et autodidacte, c’est en piochant des conseils par-ci par-là que Michel Charveron a appris à manier le pinceau. Il présentera ainsi ses huiles, représentant la nature, réalisées d’un trait doux et de teintes réalistes.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-05-09 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

5 rue du Temple Médiathèque d’Uckange

Uckange 57270 Moselle Grand Est



Lover of nature, wide open spaces and self-taught, Michel Charveron learned to handle the brush by picking up tips here and there. He will present his oil paintings, representing nature, made with a soft line and realistic colors.

Amante autodidacta de la naturaleza, Michel Charveron aprendió a manejar el pincel recogiendo consejos aquí y allá. Presentará sus pinturas al óleo, que representan la naturaleza, realizadas con un trazo suave y colores realistas.

Michel Charveron, ein Naturliebhaber und Autodidakt, lernte den Pinsel zu schwingen, indem er sich hier und da Ratschläge holte. Er stellt seine Ölgemälde vor, die die Natur mit weichen Strichen und realistischen Farbtönen darstellen.

