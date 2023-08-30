Muraïe Uchacq-et-Parentis, 30 août 2023, Uchacq-et-Parentis.

Uchacq-et-Parentis,Landes

Dans la rue, un tas de décombres. Deux ouvriers s’activent pour déblayer et trier ce fatras d’objets en tous genres. Soudain, ils se prennent à un jeu de construction. De surenchères en supercheries, ils s’approprient les objets et chacun d’eux s’invente son « petit chez soi ». Progressivement, deux habitations de fortune se déploient devant le mur : Le tas devient habitat. Ils y jouent à voisiner et fantasment un mode de vie puis peu à peu, les passions s’aiguisent et les entraînent dans l’excès et la folie. L’absurdité de leurs comportements finira-t-elle par leur nuire ?.

2023-08-30 fin : 2023-08-30 . .

Uchacq-et-Parentis 40090 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In the street, a pile of rubble. Two workers are busy clearing and sorting through the jumble of objects. Suddenly, they find themselves playing a construction game. From one-upmanship to another, they appropriate the objects and each of them invents his own « little home ». Gradually, two makeshift dwellings unfold in front of the wall: the pile becomes a habitat. They play at being neighbors and fantasize about a way of life, but little by little, their passions sharpen and lead them into excess and madness. Will the absurdity of their behavior end up harming them?

En la calle, un montón de escombros. Dos obreros se afanan en retirar y clasificar el revoltijo de objetos. De repente, se encuentran jugando a un juego de construcción. De uno en uno, hacen suyos los objetos y cada uno de ellos inventa su propia « casita ». Poco a poco, dos viviendas improvisadas se despliegan frente a la pared: el montón se convierte en un hogar. Juegan a ser vecinos y fantasean con un modo de vida, pero poco a poco sus pasiones se agudizan y les conducen al exceso y a la locura. ¿Acabará perjudicándoles lo absurdo de su comportamiento?

Auf der Straße liegt ein Haufen Schutt. Zwei Arbeiter sind damit beschäftigt, das Durcheinander von Gegenständen aller Art wegzuräumen und zu sortieren. Plötzlich verfallen sie in ein Konstruktionsspiel. Sie überbieten sich gegenseitig mit Täuschungsmanövern, eignen sich die Gegenstände an und jeder von ihnen erfindet sein « kleines Zuhause ». Nach und nach entstehen vor der Mauer zwei provisorische Behausungen: Der Haufen wird zum Lebensraum. Sie spielen Nachbarschaft und fantasieren über eine Lebensweise. Nach und nach werden ihre Leidenschaften immer stärker und führen sie in Exzesse und Wahnsinn. Wird die Absurdität ihres Verhaltens ihnen am Ende schaden?

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT Mont-de-Marsan