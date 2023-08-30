Jaqueline et Marcel jouent Music-hall de Lagarce Uchacq-et-Parentis, 30 août 2023, Uchacq-et-Parentis.

Uchacq-et-Parentis,Landes

Pour l’occasion, Jacqueline a sorti sa robe du soir, Marcel a revêtu son smoking. Il y aura du panache, du charme, du romanesque, mais il n’y aura ni champagne ni musique ni paillettes…

Il sera question de porte, de tabouret, de tricherie. « L’histoire ?

Nous serions heureux de la connaître ! »

Ce qui est certain c’est que ces deux imposteurs seront là, devant vous et qu’ils feront tout pour vous rencontrer.

A tout de suite… Jacqueline et Marcel.

des 12 ans.

For the occasion, Jacqueline has taken out her evening gown and Marcel has donned his tuxedo. There will be panache, charm and romance, but no champagne, music or glitter?

It’s all about a door, a stool and cheating. « The story?

We’d love to hear it!

What is certain is that these two impostors will be there, in front of you, and will do everything they can to meet you.

See you soon? Jacqueline and Marcel.

12 years old

Para la ocasión, Jacqueline ha sacado su vestido de noche y Marcel se ha puesto el smoking. Habrá garbo, encanto y romanticismo, pero no champán, música ni purpurina..

Se tratará de una puerta, un taburete y trampas. « ¿La historia?

Nos encantaría oírla

Lo que es seguro es que estos dos impostores estarán allí, delante de ti, y que harán todo lo posible por conocerte.

¿Nos vemos pronto? Jacqueline y Marcel.

para niños de 12 años

Jacqueline hat ihr Abendkleid ausgepackt und Marcel hat seinen Smoking angezogen. Es wird viel Elan, Charme und Romantik geben, aber keinen Champagner, keine Musik und keine Pailletten?

Es geht um eine Tür, einen Hocker und Betrug. « Die Geschichte?

Wir würden uns freuen, sie zu kennen!

Sicher ist, dass die beiden Betrüger vor Ihnen stehen werden und alles tun werden, um Sie zu treffen.

Bis gleich? Jacqueline und Marcel.

der 12-Jährigen

