TWIRLING MOVE – Alençon – Journées Portes Ouvertes Gymnase Chabrol Alençon
TWIRLING MOVE – Alençon – Journées Portes Ouvertes Gymnase Chabrol, 18 septembre 2021, Alençon.
TWIRLING MOVE – Alençon – Journées Portes Ouvertes
Gymnase Chabrol, le samedi 18 septembre à 14:00
L’association TWIRLING MOVE acceuille le public le samedi 18 septembre de 14h à 17h : ateliers découvertes, atelier gym, atelier twirling, atelier chorégraphie, atelier théatre… Les initiations sont proposées gratuitement afin de faire découvrir le Twirling aux enfants et adultes.
Initiations gratuites
Initiations gratuites
Gymnase Chabrol Rue Jean II Duc d’Alençon, 61000 Alençon Alençon Orne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2021-09-18T14:00:00 2021-09-18T17:00:00