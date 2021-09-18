Alençon Gymnase Chabrol Alençon, Orne TWIRLING MOVE – Alençon – Journées Portes Ouvertes Gymnase Chabrol Alençon Catégories d’évènement: Alençon

Orne

TWIRLING MOVE – Alençon – Journées Portes Ouvertes Gymnase Chabrol, 18 septembre 2021, Alençon. TWIRLING MOVE – Alençon – Journées Portes Ouvertes

Gymnase Chabrol, le samedi 18 septembre à 14:00

L’association TWIRLING MOVE acceuille le public le samedi 18 septembre de 14h à 17h : ateliers découvertes, atelier gym, atelier twirling, atelier chorégraphie, atelier théatre… Les initiations sont proposées gratuitement afin de faire découvrir le Twirling aux enfants et adultes.

Initiations gratuites

Initiations gratuites Gymnase Chabrol Rue Jean II Duc d’Alençon, 61000 Alençon Alençon Orne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-09-18T14:00:00 2021-09-18T17:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Alençon, Orne Autres Lieu Gymnase Chabrol Adresse Rue Jean II Duc d'Alençon, 61000 Alençon Ville Alençon lieuville Gymnase Chabrol Alençon