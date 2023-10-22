FASCINANT WEEK-END – VISITE GUIDÉE DU CHÂTEAU D’AGUILAR Tuchan, 22 octobre 2023, Tuchan.

Tuchan,Aude

Prenez de la hauteur pour cette 4ème édition du fascinant week-end ! Les producteurs et artisans du tuchanais vous attendent pour déguster les produits du terroir et leurs productions de 10h30 à 16h30.

Profitez des lieux pour découvrir le château d’Aguilar grâce à une visite guidée adaptée aux enfants. Une histoire passionnante et une vue à couper le souffle !

11h : visite guidée du château d’Aguilar.

Tuchan 11350 Aude Occitanie



Take to the skies for the 4th edition of this fascinating weekend! From 10:30am to 4:30pm, local producers and artisans will be on hand to offer you a taste of their local produce and products.

Take the opportunity to discover the Château d’Aguilar on a guided tour suitable for children. A fascinating history and a breathtaking view!

11am: guided tour of Château d’Aguilar

Surque los cielos en la 4ª edición de este fascinante fin de semana De 10.30 a 16.30 h, los productores y artesanos locales le ofrecerán una degustación de sus productos.

Aproveche para descubrir el castillo de Aguilar en una visita guiada adaptada a los niños. Una historia apasionante y unas vistas impresionantes

11 h: visita guiada del castillo de Aguilar

Begeben Sie sich bei der vierten Ausgabe des faszinierenden Wochenendes in luftige Höhen! Die Produzenten und Handwerker des Tuchanais erwarten Sie, um von 10:30 bis 16:30 Uhr regionale Produkte und ihre Erzeugnisse zu probieren.

Nutzen Sie den Ort, um das Château d’Aguilar bei einer kinderfreundlichen Führung zu entdecken. Eine spannende Geschichte und ein atemberaubender Ausblick!

11 Uhr: Führung durch die Burg von Aguilar

