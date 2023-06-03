Rando St Rieul 8ème édition Trumilly Trumilly
2023-06-03 13:00:00 – 2023-06-03
Date : Samedi 3 juin 2023
Lieu : Trumilly
Contact : ghislainebouchu@orange.fr
Contact : cll-trumilly-rando.jimdofree.com
Contact : 03 44 59 18 26 /// 06 19 10 32 74
Description : inscriptions 13h salle communale
Parcours fléchés: 7, 9, 11, 16, 20 km avec ravitaillement
Participation : licenciés 4€ non licenciés gratuit -18 ans.
ghislainebouchu@orange.fr
dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-12 par