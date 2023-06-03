Rando St Rieul 8ème édition Trumilly Trumilly Catégories d’Évènement: Oise

Oise Trumilly . Date : Samedi 3 juin 2023 Lieu : Trumilly Contact : ghislainebouchu@orange.fr Contact : cll-trumilly-rando.jimdofree.com Contact : 03 44 59 18 26 /// 06 19 10 32 74 Description : inscriptions 13h salle communale Parcours fléchés: 7, 9, 11, 16, 20 km avec ravitaillement Participation : licenciés 4€ non licenciés gratuit -18 ans. ghislainebouchu@orange.fr +33 6 19 10 32 74 Trumilly

