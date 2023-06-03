Rando St Rieul 8ème édition, 3 juin 2023, Trumilly Trumilly.

Rando St Rieul 8ème édition  

2023-06-03 13:00:00

  Date : Samedi 3 juin 2023

Lieu : Trumilly

Contact : ghislainebouchu@orange.fr

Contact : cll-trumilly-rando.jimdofree.com

Contact : 03 44 59 18 26 /// 06 19 10 32 74

Description : inscriptions 13h salle communale

Parcours fléchés: 7, 9, 11, 16, 20 km avec ravitaillement

Participation : licenciés 4€ non licenciés gratuit -18 ans.

