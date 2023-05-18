Philippe Lellouche Dans Comme à la Maison – Tournée LE TROYES FOIS PLUS TROYES Catégories d’Évènement: Aube

Troyes Philippe Lellouche Dans Comme à la Maison – Tournée LE TROYES FOIS PLUS, 18 mai 2023, TROYES. Philippe Lellouche Dans Comme à la Maison – Tournée LE TROYES FOIS PLUS. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-05-18 à 20:30 (2023-04-27 au ). Tarif : 26.9 à 26.9 euros. En toute intimité, venez assister à la création du nouveau projet de Philippe Lellouche en one-man show.Après avoir triomphé au théâtre, Philippe Lellouche monte seul sur scène, pour partager son quotidien, mais aussi sa vision de la vie, du monde, sans oublier l’arrêt des slows…Avec beaucoup de sincérité, d’humour et de bienveillance, Philippe Lellouche vous reçoit sur scène, comme à la maison… Philippe Lellouche Votre billet est ici LE TROYES FOIS PLUS TROYES 12 RUE DE LA MONNAIE Aube 26.9

EUR26.9. Votre billet est ici Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Aube, Troyes Autres Lieu LE TROYES FOIS PLUS Adresse 12 RUE DE LA MONNAIE Ville TROYES Departement Aube Tarif 26.9 26.9 Lieu Ville LE TROYES FOIS PLUS TROYES

LE TROYES FOIS PLUS TROYES Aube https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/troyes/

Philippe Lellouche Dans Comme à la Maison – Tournée LE TROYES FOIS PLUS 2023-05-18 was last modified: by Philippe Lellouche Dans Comme à la Maison – Tournée LE TROYES FOIS PLUS LE TROYES FOIS PLUS 18 mai 2023 LE TROYES FOIS PLUS TROYES

TROYES Aube