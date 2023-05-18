Philippe Lellouche Dans Comme à la Maison – Tournée LE TROYES FOIS PLUS TROYES
Philippe Lellouche Dans Comme à la Maison – Tournée LE TROYES FOIS PLUS, 18 mai 2023, TROYES.
Philippe Lellouche Dans Comme à la Maison – Tournée LE TROYES FOIS PLUS. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-05-18 à 20:30 (2023-04-27 au ). Tarif : 26.9 à 26.9 euros.
En toute intimité, venez assister à la création du nouveau projet de Philippe Lellouche en one-man show.Après avoir triomphé au théâtre, Philippe Lellouche monte seul sur scène, pour partager son quotidien, mais aussi sa vision de la vie, du monde, sans oublier l’arrêt des slows…Avec beaucoup de sincérité, d’humour et de bienveillance, Philippe Lellouche vous reçoit sur scène, comme à la maison… Philippe Lellouche
LE TROYES FOIS PLUS TROYES 12 RUE DE LA MONNAIE Aube
26.9
EUR26.9.