Journée jeux de société à la bibliothèque municipale 176 Boulevard Fernand Moureaux, 22 avril 2023, Trouville-sur-Mer.

En famille ou entre amis, venez découvrir et jouer à les jeux de société de la bibliothèque.

La bibliothèque a acquis de nombreux de nombreux jeux de société. Venez les découvrir, jouez avec nous ou entre vous et empruntez-les lors de cette journée ! Emprunt limité à un jeu par abonné pour 3 semaines.

Journée animée par Vincent Hauchecorne, de la Société Jeux Ut Il..

2023-04-22 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-22 16:00:00. .

176 Boulevard Fernand Moureaux Bibliothèque municipale

Trouville-sur-Mer 14360 Calvados Normandie



With family or friends, come and discover and play the library’s board games.

The library has acquired many board games. Come and discover them, play with us or among yourselves and borrow them during this day! Borrowing is limited to one game per subscriber for 3 weeks.

Day animated by Vincent Hauchecorne, from the Société Jeux Ut Il.

Con la familia o los amigos, venga a descubrir y jugar a los juegos de mesa de la biblioteca.

La biblioteca ha adquirido muchos juegos de mesa. Ven a descubrirlos, juega con nosotros o con los demás y tómalos prestados en este día El préstamo está limitado a un juego por abonado durante 3 semanas.

La jornada será presentada por Vincent Hauchecorne, de la Société Jeux Ut Il.

Mit der Familie oder mit Freunden können Sie die Gesellschaftsspiele der Bibliothek entdecken und spielen.

Die Bibliothek hat viele verschiedene Gesellschaftsspiele angeschafft. Kommen Sie vorbei, entdecken Sie sie, spielen Sie mit uns oder untereinander und leihen Sie sie an diesem Tag aus! Die Ausleihe ist auf ein Spiel pro Abonnent für 3 Wochen beschränkt.

Der Tag wird von Vincent Hauchecorne von der Société Jeux Ut Il geleitet.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-09 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité