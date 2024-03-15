Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Tropical Sound-System ~ Clubbing Latino ÷ Afro ÷ Caribbean ÷ Brazil à Paris 11 !! ALIMENTATION GENERALE Paris

Tropical Sound-System ~ Clubbing Latino ÷ Afro ÷ Caribbean ÷ Brazil à Paris 11 !! ALIMENTATION GENERALE Paris

Tropical Sound-System ~ Clubbing Latino ÷ Afro ÷ Caribbean ÷ Brazil à Paris 11 !! ALIMENTATION GENERALE Paris, vendredi 15 mars 2024.

Tropical Sound-System ~ Clubbing Latino ÷ Afro ÷ Caribbean ÷ Brazil à Paris 11 !! La soirée Tropical Sound-System vous invite à se plonger dans les sonorités urbaines et calientes des Caraïbes, le Brésil, l’Amérique Latine et l’Afrique pour transpirer jusqu’à l’aube !! Vendredi 15 mars, 23h00 ALIMENTATION GENERALE 10€ avec conso

2024-03-15T23:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-15T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-15T23:59:00+01:00

★|★▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ TROPICAL SOUND-SYSTEM ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬★|★
÷ AFRO VIBES ÷ CARIBBEAN ÷ LATINO ÷ BRAZIL ÷ REGGAETON ÷
VEND. 15 MARS ۞ ALIMENTATION GENERALE (Paris 11) ۞ 23H-5H
#caraïbes #afro #latino #électro #urbantropical #antilles #baile

La soirée Tropical Sound-System vous invite à se plonger dans les sonorités urbaines et calientes des Caraïbes, le Brésil, l’Amérique Latine et l’Afrique pour transpirer jusqu’à l’aube avec #dancehall, #reggaeton, #afrobeats, #shatta, #latinsounds, #brazil et #caribbean vibes !

VEND. 15 MARS ▤ ALIMENTATION GENERALE (Paris 11) ▤ 23H-5H
▤ PAF : 10€ sur place ▤

❉|❉ ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ LINE UP ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ❉|❉

★ DJ CUCURUCHO (Tropical/AfroLatino/Caraïbes/Brazil) ★
Co-fondateur de Radio Groovalizacion et basé Paris, nomade sonore spécialiste de la sono-tropical et les fusions improbables entre la musique afro, caribe, latin, arabe ou indien avec des rythmes urbaines globaux… Ce véritable groove-trotter a partagé des soirées avec artistes internationales comme Bomba Estereo, Seu Jorge, Balkan Beat Box, Salif Keita, Systema Solar, Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan, La Yegros ou Chicha Libre. Showcase au Womex 2013.
https://www.facebook.com/djcucurucho
http://www.soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias
http://www.mixcloud.com/musicasmigratorias

★ BRUNO PUPPIS DJ (Reggaeton/Dancehall/Baile Funk/Afro) ★
Bruno Puppis est un Dj & producteur brésilien de 24 ans qu’habite à Paris depuis 2016. Il a commencé à jouer de la musique à l’adolescence et est devenu professionnel en 2018. Il a commencé à jouer à Sao Paulo dans des magasins de mode, bars, clubs… Avant d’arriver à Paris où il a mixé entre autres dans la célèbre Favela Chic. Il propose un mélange de sonorités actuelles brésiliennes qui vont du Baile Funk à les productions électroniques restant toujours attentif aux tubes de son pays natal qui font kiffé « a galera » dans le dance-floor !!
https://www.instagram.com/brunopuppis
https://soundcloud.com/user-50861367

★ GROOVALIZACION DJs (Reggaeton/Dancehall/Shatta/Afrobeats) ★
Groovalizacion est un collectif de DJs, journalistes et activistes culturels du monde entier dont les podcasts et Dj sets mettent en évidence les dernières tendances mondiales de musique urbaine et explorent leurs racines locales de l’Afrique à l’Amérique Latine en passant par le Monde Arabe, les Caraïbes ou la Méditerranée. Le collectif et leur web-radio a été créé en 2008 pour promouvoir des rencontres culturelles et l’expérimentation à travers les global grooves. Welcome to the Groovalizacion era amigos !!
https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio/
https://www.groovalizacion.org
https://www.mixcloud.com/Groovalizacionradio
https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion

❉|❉ ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ I N F O S ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ❉|❉
ALIMENTATION GENERALE
Adresse : 64 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris
Métro Oberkampf (L5) / Parmentier (L3)

