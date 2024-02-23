Tropical Paradise – Clubbing Latino, Afro, Brazil, Caribbean, Hip Hop & Black Music ! PUNK PARADISE Paris, vendredi 23 février 2024.

Tropical Paradise – Clubbing Latino, Afro, Brazil, Caribbean, Hip Hop & Black Music ! PUNK PARADISE Paris
Début : 2024-02-23 22:00
Fin : 2024-02-23 23:59
Clubbing Caliente à Paris 11 avec the best of Tropical Vibes (afro/latino/caribbean/brazil) & Black Music (hiphop/disco/funk) de 22h à l'aube pour convertir Paris by Night in da Tropical Paradise !!
https://shotgun.live/events/tropical-paradise-23-2-clubbing-caliente-a-paris-11
#latino #afro #reggaeton #bailefunk #brazil #caribbean #funk
#afropop #hiphop #dancehall #urbantropical #disco #shatta
23 FEV. ▦ 22H-5H (free. av. 23H) ▦ PUNK PARADISE (11ème)
Clubbing Caliente à Paris 11 avec the best of Tropical Vibes (afro/latino/caribbean/brazil) & Black Music (hiphop/disco/funk) de 22h à l’aube pour convertir Paris by Night in da Tropical Paradise !!
STYLES
AFRO I CARIBBEAN I LATINO I BLACK MUSIC
DISCO/FUNK I BRAZIL I AFROBEATS I SHATTA
REGGAETON I HIP HOP I DANCEHALL I BAILE FUNK
44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt 75011 – Paris
PAF : 8€ (+frais) en prevente // 10€ sur place
Prevente coupe file ->> https://shotgun.live/events/tropical-paradise-23-2-clubbing-caliente-a-paris-11
LINE UP
◆◆◆ DR TRAORE ◆◆◆
⌲ https://www.mixcloud.com/docteurtraore
⌲ https://about.me/docteurtraore
◆◆◆ DJ MIXCITY by GROOVALIZACION DJs ◆◆◆
⌲ https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio
⌲ https://www.groovalizacion.org
⌲ https://www.mixcloud.com/Groovalizacionradio
⌲ https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion
I N F O S
Punk Paradise
Ⓜ️ Parmentier
Ⓜ️ Oberkampf
Ⓜ️ St Ambroise
