Tropical Paradise – Clubbing Latino, Afro, Brazil, Caribbean, Hip Hop & Black Music ! PUNK PARADISE Paris, vendredi 23 février 2024.

Clubbing Caliente à Paris 11 avec the best of Tropical Vibes (afro/latino/caribbean/brazil) & Black Music (hiphop/disco/funk) de 22h à l’aube pour convertir Paris by Night in da Tropical Paradise !! Vendredi 23 février, 22h00 1

https://shotgun.live/events/tropical-paradise-23-2-clubbing-caliente-a-paris-11

#latino #afro #reggaeton #bailefunk #brazil #caribbean #funk

#afropop #hiphop #dancehall #urbantropical #disco #shatta

23 FEV. ▦ 22H-5H (free. av. 23H) ▦ PUNK PARADISE (11ème)

AFRO I CARIBBEAN I LATINO I BLACK MUSIC

DISCO/FUNK I BRAZIL I AFROBEATS I SHATTA

REGGAETON I HIP HOP I DANCEHALL I BAILE FUNK

44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt 75011 – Paris

PAF : 8€ (+frais) en prevente // 10€ sur place

◆◆◆ DR TRAORE ◆◆◆

⌲ https://www.mixcloud.com/docteurtraore

⌲ https://about.me/docteurtraore

◆◆◆ DJ MIXCITY by GROOVALIZACION DJs ◆◆◆

⌲ https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio

⌲ https://www.groovalizacion.org

⌲ https://www.mixcloud.com/Groovalizacionradio

⌲ https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion

Punk Paradise

44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt

75011 – Paris

Ⓜ️ Parmentier

Ⓜ️ Oberkampf

Ⓜ️ St Ambroise

PUNK PARADISE 44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt 75011 Quartier Saint-Ambroise Paris 75011