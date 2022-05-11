Troc’ plantes Châteauponsac Châteauponsac ChâteauponsacChâteauponsac
A partir de 13h30 à la Bibliothèque intercommunale. Gratuit. Bibliothèque Intercommunale Gartempe-Saint Pardoux : 05 55 76 68 73
Amateurs, amoureux des plantes, venez les troquer et échanger avec nous. Jardiniers du dimanche, vous aimeriez varier vos plantes? Vous souhaitez les multiplier en échange d’une autre pousse ? Ce rendez-vous est pour vous. Toutes les boutures ou plantes sont acceptées.
