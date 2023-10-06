EVENEMENT DE RENTREE ET LANCEMENT D’UNE EPICERIE PARTICIPATIVE Troc & Co Grande-Synthe, 6 octobre 2023, Grande-Synthe.

Venez nous retrouver autour d’un moment convivial pour s’informer et participer au lancement d’une épicerie participative et solidaire en présence de Camille Frazzetta et Stéphanie Ambellié, accompagnatrices du projet ainsi que l’association partenaire « Littoral Solidaire ».

Ouvert à tous.tes et aux enfants, soyez les bienvenu.es !

Troc & Co 11 Place de l'Abbé-Pierre, 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-06T17:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-06T20:00:00+02:00

Ville de Grande-Synthe