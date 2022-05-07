Troc aux plants Billom Billom
Troc aux plants Billom, 7 mai 2022, Billom.
Troc aux plants bd porte neuve RDV à La Perm – Ancien collège Billom
2022-05-07 09:00:00 – 2022-05-07 13:00:00 bd porte neuve RDV à La Perm – Ancien collège
Billom Puy-de-Dôme Billom
Échangez plants et outils lors de ce troc aux plants organisé par La Régie de territoire et le Réseau des Jardiniers !
animation.regieterritoire@gmail.com +33 4 73 84 78 30 http://regiedes2rives.fr/
