Troc aux plants

Échangez plants et outils lors de ce troc aux plants organisé par La Régie de territoire et le Réseau des Jardiniers !

Date: 7 mai 2022, 09:00:00 – 13:00:00
Lieu: Billom, Puy-de-Dôme
Adresse: bd porte neuve, La Perm – Ancien collège

Contact: animation.regieterritoire@gmail.com, +33 4 73 84 78 30
Site web: http://regiedes2rives.fr/

