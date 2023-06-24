Bourse d’échange TRIE-SUR-BAISE Trie-sur-Baïse Catégories d’Évènement: Hautes-Pyrénées

Trie-sur-Baïse Bourse d’échange TRIE-SUR-BAISE, 24 juin 2023, Trie-sur-Baïse. Pièces automobile et moto, emplacement gratuit.

Buvette, sandwichs..

2023-06-24 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 . .

TRIE-SUR-BAISE aux grandes halles

Trie-sur-Baïse 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Car and motorcycle parts, free location.

Refreshments, sandwiches. Recambios de coche y moto, aparcamiento gratuito.

Refrescos, bocadillos. Auto- und Motorradteile, kostenloser Standplatz.

Getränke und Sandwiches. Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT de Trie-sur-Baïse|CDT65 Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Hautes-Pyrénées, Trie-sur-Baïse Autres Lieu TRIE-SUR-BAISE Adresse TRIE-SUR-BAISE aux grandes halles Ville Trie-sur-Baïse Departement Hautes-Pyrénées Lieu Ville TRIE-SUR-BAISE Trie-sur-Baïse

Bourse d’échange TRIE-SUR-BAISE 2023-06-24 was last modified: by Bourse d’échange TRIE-SUR-BAISE TRIE-SUR-BAISE 24 juin 2023 TRIE-SUR-BAISE Trie-sur-Baïse

Trie-sur-Baïse Hautes-Pyrénées