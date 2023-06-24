Bourse d’échange TRIE-SUR-BAISE, 24 juin 2023, Trie-sur-Baïse.

Pièces automobile et moto, emplacement gratuit.
Buvette, sandwichs..
2023-06-24 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 . .
TRIE-SUR-BAISE aux grandes halles
Trie-sur-Baïse 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

Car and motorcycle parts, free location.
Refreshments, sandwiches.

Recambios de coche y moto, aparcamiento gratuito.
Refrescos, bocadillos.

Auto- und Motorradteile, kostenloser Standplatz.
Getränke und Sandwiches.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT de Trie-sur-Baïse|CDT65