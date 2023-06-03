Tricothé Bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun Paris
Tricothé Bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun, 3 juin 2023, Paris.
Le samedi 03 juin 2023
de 14h30 à 17h30
.Tout public. A partir de 9 ans. gratuit
De fil en aiguilles, on tricote et on papote !
Samedi 3 juin atelier tricot à la bibliothèque.
Que
vous soyez débutant(e) ou expert(e), venez partager un moment de détente
et de convivialité !
Cette fois-ci nous partirons sur la planète crochet pour explorer les granny squares.
Pensez à apporter votre matériel.
Cours gratuit sur inscription.
Bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun 74 rue Mouffetard 75005 Paris
Contact : 01 43 37 96 54 bibliotheque.mohammed-arkoun@paris.fr https://fr-fr.facebook.com/BibArkoun/ https://fr-fr.facebook.com/BibArkoun/
Libre de droits Atelier Tricothé 3 juin (bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun)