Tricothé Bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun, 3 juin 2023, Paris.

Le samedi 03 juin 2023

de 14h30 à 17h30

.Tout public. A partir de 9 ans. gratuit

De fil en aiguilles, on tricote et on papote !

Samedi 3 juin atelier tricot à la bibliothèque.

Que

vous soyez débutant(e) ou expert(e), venez partager un moment de détente

et de convivialité !

Cette fois-ci nous partirons sur la planète crochet pour explorer les granny squares.

Pensez à apporter votre matériel.

Cours gratuit sur inscription.

Bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun 74 rue Mouffetard 75005 Paris

Contact : 01 43 37 96 54 bibliotheque.mohammed-arkoun@paris.fr https://fr-fr.facebook.com/BibArkoun/ https://fr-fr.facebook.com/BibArkoun/

Libre de droits Atelier Tricothé 3 juin (bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun)