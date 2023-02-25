Tricothé Bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun Paris
Tricothé Bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun, 25 février 2023, Paris.
Le samedi 25 février 2023
de 12h30 à 17h00
. gratuit
De fil en aiguilles, on tricote et on papote !
Rdv samedi à 14h30 pour une nouvelle séance de #tricot pendant 3 heures ! A vos !
Cette séance est consacrée au point Jacard.
Pensez à vous inscrire.
Rdv au 2e étage.
Bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun 74 rue Mouffetard 75005 Paris
Contact : https://www.facebook.com/events/828322525102794 01 47 37 96 54 bibliotheque.mohammed-arkoun@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/BibArkoun https://www.facebook.com/BibArkoun
Ville de Paris Tricothé Bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun