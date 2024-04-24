Tricot thé Centre socio-culturel Plounévez-Lochrist
Tricot thé Centre socio-culturel Plounévez-Lochrist, mercredi 24 avril 2024.
Tricot thé Centre socio-culturel Plounévez-Lochrist Finistère
Un moment de partage autour des travaux d’aiguilles. Pour débutant(e)s ou initié(e)s à partir de 7 ans. .
Début : 2024-04-24 17:00:00
fin : 2024-04-24 18:30:00
Centre socio-culturel 7 Place de la Mairie
Plounévez-Lochrist 29430 Finistère Bretagne bibliotheque@plounevez-lochrist.fr
