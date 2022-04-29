Tribute PRINCE BY The Only French Tribute To Prince + Antic Radio Cherrydon La Penne-sur-Huveaune Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

La Penne-sur-Huveaune

Tribute PRINCE BY The Only French Tribute To Prince + Antic Radio Cherrydon, 29 avril 2022, La Penne-sur-Huveaune. Tribute PRINCE BY The Only French Tribute To Prince + Antic Radio

Cherrydon, le vendredi 29 avril à 19:30

19H30: 1ère partie ANTIC RADIO ( Rock ) 21H30: Tribute PRINCE BY The Only French Tribute To Prince Apéro à partir de 18h30 Possibilité de restauration sur place PAF: 10 € Infoline & réservation conseillée Chris: 06 64 80 30 85

10€

♫♫♫ Cherrydon 7 chemin de saint lambert, 13821 La Penne-sur-Huveaune La Penne-sur-Huveaune Bouches-du-Rhône

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-04-29T19:30:00 2022-04-29T23:59:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, La Penne-sur-Huveaune Autres Lieu Cherrydon Adresse 7 chemin de saint lambert, 13821 La Penne-sur-Huveaune Ville La Penne-sur-Huveaune lieuville Cherrydon La Penne-sur-Huveaune Departement Bouches-du-Rhône

Cherrydon La Penne-sur-Huveaune Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la-penne-sur-huveaune/

Tribute PRINCE BY The Only French Tribute To Prince + Antic Radio Cherrydon 2022-04-29 was last modified: by Tribute PRINCE BY The Only French Tribute To Prince + Antic Radio Cherrydon Cherrydon 29 avril 2022 Cherrydon La Penne-sur-Huveaune La Penne-sur-Huveaune

La Penne-sur-Huveaune Bouches-du-Rhône