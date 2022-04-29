Tribute PRINCE BY The Only French Tribute To Prince + Antic Radio Cherrydon La Penne-sur-Huveaune
Tribute PRINCE BY The Only French Tribute To Prince + Antic Radio Cherrydon, 29 avril 2022, La Penne-sur-Huveaune.
Tribute PRINCE BY The Only French Tribute To Prince + Antic Radio
Cherrydon, le vendredi 29 avril à 19:30
19H30: 1ère partie ANTIC RADIO ( Rock ) 21H30: Tribute PRINCE BY The Only French Tribute To Prince Apéro à partir de 18h30 Possibilité de restauration sur place PAF: 10 € Infoline & réservation conseillée Chris: 06 64 80 30 85
10€
♫♫♫
Cherrydon 7 chemin de saint lambert, 13821 La Penne-sur-Huveaune La Penne-sur-Huveaune Bouches-du-Rhône
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-04-29T19:30:00 2022-04-29T23:59:00