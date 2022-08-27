TRIATHLON DU LEVEZOU Villefranche-de-Panat Villefranche-de-Panat Catégorie d’évènement: Villefranche-de-Panat

Villefranche-de-Panat EUR Informations complémentaires : https://triathlon-du-levezou.fr/ Rodez Triathlon 12 propose une nouvelle édition du Triathlon du Lévézou (natation/vélo/course à pied) à Villefranche de Panat, destination 100% nature. Une compétition pour tous les âges et tous les niveaux. Informations complémentaires : https://triathlon-du-levezou.fr/ Association PACAP

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-07 par

