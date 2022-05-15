Triathlon du Lac Vert Catus Catus
Triathlon du Lac Vert Catus, 15 mai 2022, Catus.
Triathlon du Lac Vert Catus
2022-05-15 09:00:00 09:00:00 – 2022-05-15
Catus Lot Catus
6 épreuves vous attendent :
Aquathlon S individuel ou en relais :
1000m ♀️ et 5km ♂️ -> OUVERT À TOUS (licenciés ou non)
Aquathlon XS : 500m ♀️ et 2,5km ♂️ (Benjamins et Minimes) -> CHAMPIONNAT RÉGIONAL JEUNES
Aquathlon S : 1000m ♀️ et 5km ♂️ (Cadets et Juniors) -> CHAMPIONNAT RÉGIONAL JEUNES
Triathlons pour les enfants (licenciés ou non) :
6-9 ans : 50m ♀️/1km /500m ♀️
8-11 ans : 100m ♀️ / 2km /1km ♂️
10-13 ans : 200m ♀️/4km /1,5km ♀️
contact@cahorstriathlon.com
Cahors Triathlon_Lac Vert
Catus
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-02 par