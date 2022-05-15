Triathlon du Lac Vert Catus, 15 mai 2022, Catus.

Triathlon du Lac Vert Catus

2022-05-15

Catus

6 épreuves vous attendent :

Aquathlon S individuel ou en relais :

1000m ‍♀️ et 5km ‍♂️ -> OUVERT À TOUS (licenciés ou non)

Aquathlon XS : 500m ‍♀️ et 2,5km ‍♂️ (Benjamins et Minimes) -> CHAMPIONNAT RÉGIONAL JEUNES

Aquathlon S : 1000m ‍♀️ et 5km ‍♂️ (Cadets et Juniors) -> CHAMPIONNAT RÉGIONAL JEUNES

Triathlons pour les enfants (licenciés ou non) :

6-9 ans : 50m ‍♀️/1km /500m ‍♀️

8-11 ans : 100m ‍♀️ / 2km /1km ‍♂️

10-13 ans : 200m ‍♀️/4km /1,5km ‍♀️

contact@cahorstriathlon.com

Cahors Triathlon_Lac Vert

Catus

