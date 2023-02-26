Triathlon de l’ASPTT Complexe Christian Cillières Marmande
ASPTT Marmande {Section Triathlon}.
♀️ ♂️Inscriptions ouvertes pour la course de Marmande 10 ♀️
Rdv dimanche 26/02 pour la 31e édition avec plusieurs circuits:
– 4,5 km pour les minimes.
– 5km petite boucle.
– 10 km grande boucle.
Départ des courses : 10h30.
Toujours chronométré par Chrono-Start.
Inscriptions : https://chrono-start.com/inscriptions-listing/
Et sur place jusqu’à 9h30.
