Le club du Brocéliande Triathlon organise son premier triathlon sur le site du Lac de Tremelin le 15 mai 2022
– Format S ( 750m/20km/5km) départ 10h.
– Format M (1500m/40km/10km) départ 14h.
Venez profitez du spectacle, ça risque de faire des remous !
contact@broceliandetri.org +33 6 27 00 64 51
