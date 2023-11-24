Festival Tous Courts Cinéma Casino, 24 novembre 2023, Trets.

Dans le cadre de la 41e édition du Festival International de courts métrages annuel d’Aix et du Pays d’Aix, le Festival Tous Courts sera une fois de plus accueilli à Trets cette année.

Une séance de 5 courts métrages est proposée au grand public à 20h30..

2023-11-24 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-11-24 22:10:00. .

Cinéma Casino Rue Du Docteur Villemus

Trets 13530 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



As part of the 41st edition of the annual International Short Film Festival of Aix and the Pays d’Aix, the Festival Tous Courts will once again be hosted in Trets this year.

A session of 5 short films is proposed to the general public at 8:30 pm.

En el marco de la 41ª edición del Festival Internacional de Cortometrajes de Aix y del Pays d’Aix, el Festival Tous Courts volverá a celebrarse este año en Trets.

Se propone al público en general una proyección de 5 cortometrajes a las 20.30 horas.

Im Rahmen der 41. Ausgabe des jährlichen Internationalen Kurzfilmfestivals von Aix und der Region Pays d’Aix wird das Festival Tous Courts auch in diesem Jahr wieder in Trets ausgerichtet.

Um 20:30 Uhr wird eine Vorstellung von fünf Kurzfilmen für das breite Publikum angeboten.

Mise à jour le 2023-02-10 par Office de Tourisme de Trets