HOPSESSION TREP’S BAR Bruyères, 25 novembre 2023, Bruyères.

HOPSESSION Samedi 25 novembre, 22h30 TREP’S BAR

Facebook

Instagram

Vidéo

TREP’S BAR 8 avenue du Cameroun, 88600 Bruyères Bruyères 88600 Vosges Grand Est [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/hopsessionband »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@hopsession.band) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/342731557_1029297351788436_8245271149853658266_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=fiIV-XH1JL4AX8cvl24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAJxe_GVIBKczOoPB8lybRKdxn1kLF9W_BNSVr3y9YCvw&oe=6500C51C », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/hopsession.band/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/hopsession.band/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Hopsession Band », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 0:00 : Falling is not a crimen2:45 : Happenned beforen6:21 : MedusannAbout us :nPortu00e9 par une rythmique lancinante et des aplatsnmu00e9lodiques stratosphu00e9riques, Hopsession naviguenentre les genres et les du00e9clinaisons du rock.nTantu00f4t 70s, dans la lignu00e9e du Jefferson Airplane,ntantu00f4t proposant un son que lu2019on trouverait dansnune premiu00e8re partie du2019Idles, nHopsession joue avec les codes et propose un son npersonnel et brut, ntout en nuance.nnnContact pro : hopsessionband@gmail.comnnEt pour suivre nos aventures sur les ru00e9seaux :nInstagram : Hopsession.bandnFacebook : HopsessionnBandcamp : hopsession.band », « type »: « video », « title »: « Medusa by Hopsession (Demo EP) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/vwFeUM24mUo/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwFeUM24mUo », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRPCcAd_HnNbzYNX_mUeaQA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwFeUM24mUo »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T22:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:30:00+01:00

2023-11-25T22:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:30:00+01:00

rock indépendant