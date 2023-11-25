THE NUCLEON PROJECT TREP’S BAR Bruyères, 25 novembre 2023, Bruyères.

THE NUCLEON PROJECT Samedi 25 novembre, 21h00 TREP’S BAR

Animé par l’envie de voir revivre le Rock’n’Roll à son âge d’or, The Nucleons Project est un alliage unique de différents styles emporté par une énergie brute et efficace. En somme, Une voix de stentor et arrogante portée par une musique « very dirty darling », un show visuel sans concession et une touche vintage comme si l’on y était. L’idée est simple : une frontwoman matriarche accompagnée de ses mafiosi, comme dans un film noir des années 50.

Psycho, Rockabilly, ou simplement Rock’n’Roll, leur furieuse musique vous emporte tout droit dans un voyage temporel où se croise tout aussi bien Wanda Jackson, The Cramps, Lemmy Kilmister et Brian Setzer.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:30:00+01:00

dirty rock