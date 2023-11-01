FESTIVAL D’AUTOMNE 2023 « Polar, sorcières et soupe au potiron »- Trémouilles Trémouilles, 1 novembre 2023, Trémouilles.

Trémouilles,Aveyron

14h (RDV à Bannes) BALADE pédestre contée par Deplhine suivie d’une pause gourmande… Tout public. gratuit. Informations 06 20 49 74 00.

2023-11-01 fin : 2023-11-01

Trémouilles 12290 Aveyron Occitanie



2pm (RDV in Bannes) WALK with Deplhine followed by a gourmet break… All ages. Free. Information 06 20 49 74 00

14 h (RDV en Bannes) PASEO con Deplhine seguido de una pausa gastronómica… Gratis para todas las edades. Información 06 20 49 74 00

14h (RDV à Bannes) BALADEE pédestre contée par Deplhine suivi d’une pause gourmande… Für alle Altersgruppen. kostenlos. Informationen 06 20 49 74 00

