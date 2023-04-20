Projection débat 109 Avenue Michel Grandou, 20 avril 2023, Trélissac.

Jeudi 20 avril

CULTURE

La projection-débat «À la fin sera l’horizon» initialement prévue le 19 janvier aura lieu le jeudi 20 avril à 18h30 !

Projection du documentaire « À la fin sera l’horizon » de Ros Balthazar (sélection officielle du MIFAC 2022) sur l’artiste peintre Thierry Carrier, son œuvre et ses inspirations.

Il s’agit du premier volet d’une série de portraits intimistes sur des personnalités atypiques d’univers artistique.

En présence du réalisateur et de l’artiste du documentaire.

Auditorium de la médiathèque de Trélissac

Gratuit

Sur réservation au 06 80 36 42 18.

2023-04-20

109 Avenue Michel Grandou

Trélissac 24750 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Thursday, April 20th

CULTURE

The screening-debate « At the end will be the horizon » initially scheduled on January 19th will take place on Thursday, April 20th at 6:30 pm!

Screening of the documentary « À la fin sera l?horizon » by Ros Balthazar (official selection of MIFAC 2022) about the painter Thierry Carrier, his work and his inspirations.

It is the first part of a series of intimate portraits on atypical personalities of artistic universe.

In presence of the director and the artist of the documentary.

Auditorium of the media library of Trélissac

Free

On reservation at 06 80 36 42 18

Jueves 20 de abril

CULTURA

La proyección-debate « À la fin sera l’horizon », prevista inicialmente para el 19 de enero, tendrá lugar el jueves 20 de abril a las 18.30 horas

Proyección del documental « À la fin sera l’horizon » de Ros Balthazar (selección oficial del MIFAC 2022) sobre el pintor Thierry Carrier, su obra y sus inspiraciones.

Se trata de la primera parte de una serie de retratos íntimos de personalidades atípicas del mundo artístico.

En presencia del director y del artista del documental.

Auditorio de la mediateca Trélissac

Entrada gratuita

Previa reserva al 06 80 36 42 18

Donnerstag, 20. April

KULTUR

Die ursprünglich für den 19. Januar geplante Filmvorführung und Diskussion « À la fin sera l’horizon » findet am Donnerstag, den 20. April um 18.30 Uhr statt!

Vorführung des Dokumentarfilms « À la fin sera l’horizon » von Ros Balthazar (offizielle Auswahl für MIFAC 2022) über den Maler Thierry Carrier, sein Werk und seine Inspirationen.

Es handelt sich um den ersten Teil einer Reihe von intimen Porträts über atypische Persönlichkeiten aus der Welt der Kunst.

In Anwesenheit des Regisseurs und des Künstlers des Dokumentarfilms.

Auditorium der Mediathek von Trélissac

Kostenlos

Mit Reservierung unter 06 80 36 42 18

