RETOUR D’ESTIVE – ELEVAGE RODIER Trélans, 21 octobre 2023, Trélans.

Trélans,Lozère

Vivez le retour au bercail des vaches du Gaec RODIER SARTRE durant une grande marche à travers l’Aubrac et ses contreforts suivi d’un repas à la ferme.

Sur réservation au 07 87 38 59 88 ou par mail gaecrodiersartre@gmail.com

Tarif: 32€ par personne….

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-21 . EUR.

Trélans 48340 Lozère Occitanie



Experience the return to the fold of Gaec RODIER SARTRE’s cows during a long walk through the Aubrac foothills, followed by a meal on the farm.

Reservations required on 07 87 38 59 88 or by e-mail gaecrodiersartre@gmail.com

Price: 32? per person…

Viva la vuelta al redil de las vacas de Gaec RODIER SARTRE durante un largo paseo por el Aubrac y sus estribaciones, seguido de una comida en la granja.

Para reservar, llame al 07 87 38 59 88 o envíe un correo electrónico a gaecrodiersartre@gmail.com

Precio: 32? por persona…

Erleben Sie die Rückkehr der Kühe des Gaec RODIER SARTRE in ihren Schoß während einer großen Wanderung durch den Aubrac und seine Vorgebirge mit anschließendem Essen auf dem Bauernhof.

Reservierung erforderlich unter 07 87 38 59 88 oder per E-Mail gaecrodiersartre@gmail.com

Preis: 32? pro Person…

Mise à jour le 2023-09-15 par 48 – OT de l’Aubrac aux Gorges du Tarn