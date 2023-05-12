mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Exposition de peintures-sculptures Cat & Touatia Atelier/Jardin de Cat & Taoutia Trébons

Catégories d’Évènement:

Exposition de peintures-sculptures Cat & Touatia Atelier/Jardin de Cat & Taoutia, 12 mai 2023, Trébons.

Venez découvrir l’univers artistique de Cat (peinture) & Taoutia Razali (sculpture) dans leur fabuleux Atelier /Jardin à partir du 12 mai 2023 dés 18h30, avec une exposition peinture / sculpture et le duo de femmes EKLIPSE !

Vous aurais la possibilité de vous restaurer sur place avec Néna-cook et ses recettes du monde.

Le 13 mai, l’exposition restera ouverte de 11h à 19h ..
2023-05-12 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 19:00:00. EUR.
Atelier/Jardin de Cat & Taoutia TREBONS
Trébons 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

Come and discover the artistic universe of Cat (painting) & Taoutia Razali (sculpture) in their fabulous Atelier /Jardin from May 12, 2023 at 6:30 pm, with a painting / sculpture exhibition and the women’s duo EKLIPSE!

You will have the possibility to eat on the spot with Néna-cook and its recipes of the world.

On May 13, the exhibition will remain open from 11am to 7pm.

Venga a descubrir el universo artístico de Cat (pintura) & Taoutia Razali (escultura) en su fabuloso Atelier /Jardin a partir del 12 de mayo de 2023 a las 18:30 h, con una exposición de pintura / escultura y ¡el dúo femenino EKLIPSE!

Tendrá la posibilidad de comer in situ con Néna-cook y sus recetas del mundo.

El 13 de mayo, la exposición permanecerá abierta de 11.00 a 19.00 h.

Entdecken Sie die Kunstwelt von Cat (Malerei) & Taoutia Razali (Bildhauerei) in ihrem fabelhaften Atelier/Garten ab dem 12. Mai 2023 ab 18:30 Uhr, mit einer Ausstellung von Malerei/Skulptur und dem Frauenduo EKLIPSE!

Sie haben die Möglichkeit, sich vor Ort mit Néna-cook und ihren Rezepten aus aller Welt zu verpflegen.

Am 13. Mai ist die Ausstellung von 11:00 bis 19:00 Uhr geöffnet.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65

Détails

Date:
12 mai 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Atelier/Jardin de Cat & Taoutia
Adresse
Atelier/Jardin de Cat & Taoutia TREBONS
Ville
Trébons
Departement
Hautes-Pyrénées
Lieu Ville
Atelier/Jardin de Cat & Taoutia Trébons

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Trébons Hautes-Pyrénées
Trébons Hautes-Pyrénées

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?