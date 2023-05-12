Exposition de peintures-sculptures Cat & Touatia Atelier/Jardin de Cat & Taoutia, 12 mai 2023, Trébons.

Venez découvrir l’univers artistique de Cat (peinture) & Taoutia Razali (sculpture) dans leur fabuleux Atelier /Jardin à partir du 12 mai 2023 dés 18h30, avec une exposition peinture / sculpture et le duo de femmes EKLIPSE !

Vous aurais la possibilité de vous restaurer sur place avec Néna-cook et ses recettes du monde.

Le 13 mai, l’exposition restera ouverte de 11h à 19h ..

Atelier/Jardin de Cat & Taoutia TREBONS

Trébons 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Come and discover the artistic universe of Cat (painting) & Taoutia Razali (sculpture) in their fabulous Atelier /Jardin from May 12, 2023 at 6:30 pm, with a painting / sculpture exhibition and the women’s duo EKLIPSE!

You will have the possibility to eat on the spot with Néna-cook and its recipes of the world.

On May 13, the exhibition will remain open from 11am to 7pm.

Venga a descubrir el universo artístico de Cat (pintura) & Taoutia Razali (escultura) en su fabuloso Atelier /Jardin a partir del 12 de mayo de 2023 a las 18:30 h, con una exposición de pintura / escultura y ¡el dúo femenino EKLIPSE!

Tendrá la posibilidad de comer in situ con Néna-cook y sus recetas del mundo.

El 13 de mayo, la exposición permanecerá abierta de 11.00 a 19.00 h.

Entdecken Sie die Kunstwelt von Cat (Malerei) & Taoutia Razali (Bildhauerei) in ihrem fabelhaften Atelier/Garten ab dem 12. Mai 2023 ab 18:30 Uhr, mit einer Ausstellung von Malerei/Skulptur und dem Frauenduo EKLIPSE!

Sie haben die Möglichkeit, sich vor Ort mit Néna-cook und ihren Rezepten aus aller Welt zu verpflegen.

Am 13. Mai ist die Ausstellung von 11:00 bis 19:00 Uhr geöffnet.

