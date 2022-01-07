Clamart CLAMART Clamart, Hauts-de-Seine « Transition Zone Stem Cells: from function in organ homeostasis to their role in perturbed state » CLAMART Clamart Catégories d’évènement: Clamart

Hauts-de-Seine

« Transition Zone Stem Cells: from function in organ homeostasis to their role in perturbed state » CLAMART, 7 janvier 2022, Clamart. « Transition Zone Stem Cells: from function in organ homeostasis to their role in perturbed state »

CLAMART, le vendredi 7 janvier 2022 à 09:30

### Séminaire externe. Distanciel. Géraldine Guasch-Grangeon. Inserm U1068 – CNRS UMR 7258 CRCM Marseille. Invitée par Viviana Marin-Esteban. CLAMART 32 rue des Carnets Clamart Hauts-de-Seine

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-01-07T09:30:00 2022-01-07T11:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Clamart, Hauts-de-Seine Autres Lieu CLAMART Adresse 32 rue des Carnets Ville Clamart lieuville CLAMART Clamart