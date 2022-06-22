TRANSFORMEZ VOTRE EXPÉRIENCE EN DIPLÔME Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval, 22 juin 2022, Labège.

TRANSFORMEZ VOTRE EXPÉRIENCE EN DIPLÔME
Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval, le mercredi 22 juin à 09:00

Sur inscription
Informez-vous sur la VAE

Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Village d’entreprise Bat.10 25 rue Pierre Gilles de Gennes 31670 Labège Labège Haute-Garonne


Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-06-22T09:00:00 2022-06-22T10:30:00