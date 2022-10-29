TRAIN D’HALLOWEEN DU FORT D’UXEGNEY Uxegney Uxegney
TRAIN D’HALLOWEEN DU FORT D’UXEGNEY Uxegney, 29 octobre 2022, Uxegney.
TRAIN D’HALLOWEEN DU FORT D’UXEGNEY
Rue des Forts Uxegney Vosges
2022-10-29 14:30:00 14:30:00 – 2022-10-30 16:30:00 16:30:00
Uxegney
Vosges
Uxegney
4 EUR
Train et voie ferrée décorées.
TRAIN GRATUIT POUR LES PERSONNES DEGUISEES
Départs du train : 14h30, 15h30, 16h30
Atelier maquillage pour les enfants à 1 €
Visite du fort d’Uxegney à 16h30 (adultes 7€ / enfants 3€)
+33 3 29 38 32 09 http://fort-uxegney.pagesperso-orange.fr/
ARFUPE
Uxegney
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-17 par